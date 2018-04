SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities have identified a woman who died just after 10:15 a.m. Monday as she crossed the street in the 2600 Block of South Oliver in Wichita.

The woman identified as 35-year-old Kimberly Daffron, of Newton died when she was hit by a 70-year-old driver as she stepped out into a crosswalk, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Authorities are trying to determine whether the driver had a medical issue.

