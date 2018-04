Photo of the Dodge Caravan that had a deer go through the back side window and then out the rear hatch window.

The accident happened just before 6p.m. Sunday in Stafford County on U.S. 281 ten miles south of Great Bend.

The van was driven by 27-year old Nathan Stoney of Kingman. Stoney and passengers one month old Eli Stoney, 2-year old Dylan Stoney, 6-year old Owen Sikes and 8-year old Zoey Sikes all of Kingman were transported to Great Bend Regional Hospital with unknown injuries.