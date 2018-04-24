Great Bend Post

Kansas man admits posting child porn on Twitter

WICHITA – A Kansas man was sentenced Monday to five years in federal prison for distributing child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Haskins from a 2001 Kansas Department of Corrections photo. He has a previous conviction for aggravated battery.

Joshua A. Haskins, 42, Wichita, pleaded guilty to one count of distributing child pornography and one count of using the internet to target a 12-year-old child for sexual exploitation.

In his plea, he admitted he posted child pornography on his Twitter account. Twitter reported the images to CyberTipline (report.cybertip.org(link is external)), a web site where electronic service providers and the public can report child pornography.

Haskins also used his account on a photo-sharing website based in Russia to upload a picture of the Instagram account of a 12-year-old girl. He included the girl’s name and her electronic email address, urging other users to “talk her into nudes” and “send me pics if u do.”

 