Kansas man admits posting child porn on Twitter

WICHITA – A Kansas man was sentenced Monday to five years in federal prison for distributing child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Joshua A. Haskins, 42, Wichita, pleaded guilty to one count of distributing child pornography and one count of using the internet to target a 12-year-old child for sexual exploitation.

In his plea, he admitted he posted child pornography on his Twitter account. Twitter reported the images to CyberTipline ( report.cybertip.org (link is external)), a web site where electronic service providers and the public can report child pornography.

Haskins also used his account on a photo-sharing website based in Russia to upload a picture of the Instagram account of a 12-year-old girl. He included the girl’s name and her electronic email address, urging other users to “talk her into nudes” and “send me pics if u do.”