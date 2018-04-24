Kan. mother accused of trying to kill her kids will stand trial

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A suburban Kansas City mother has been found competent to stand trial on charges that she gave her three children medication to try and kill them before taking it herself.

Attorneys for 37-year-old Therese Roever requested a mental evaluation for the Olathe woman. A judge reviewed the results before finding Friday that Roever is able to understand the proceedings and help her attorneys defend her in the attempted capital murder case.

Court documents say two of the children would have died if they hadn’t been found and rushed to a hospital. The records also show Roever and her ex-husband have been involved in long-running litigation involving domestic issues, including child custody.

Roever is jailed on $1 million bond.