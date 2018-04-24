Kan. man wanted for alleged attempted murder caught in Wyoming

GEARY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an attempted murder at a Junction City motel and have reported the arrest of one suspect.

Just before 11:30 p.m. March 29, police responded to report of a gunshot at a motel in the 1900 Block of Lacy Drive in Junction City, according to a media release.

Police found Trenton Penn, 19, Minneapolis, Kansas, with a gunshot wound. He was flown to a Topeka hospital for treatment.

An investigation revealed the shooting occurred during a fight at the motel room, according to the release.

On Tuesday, Junction City police reported U.S. Marshals arrested 24-year-old suspect Cody Breeden, in Fremont County Wyoming Monday. Police are still searching for Jeremy Breeden, 28, Abilene.

In March Police arrested 19-year-old Morgan Fabre of Manhattan on requested charges of conspiracy to commit pre-meditated first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and criminal threat. She was being held without bond.

