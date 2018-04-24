Great Bend Post

Kan. deputies jail 4 on drug distribution allegations

by

Samantha McMahon

Eric Swarts

GEARY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating four suspects on drug charges.

Just after 1a.m. Sunday, deputies stopped a vehicle on U.S. 77 in Geary County.

Deputies arrested Eric J. Swarts, Enterprise and Samantha A. McMahon, Manhattan, on  different counts ranging from Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute to Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute.

Tyler Hann

Deputies arrested Lauren A. Ginesi, Manhattan, on suspicion of Possession of Methamphetamine, Drug Paraphernalia, and Marijuana, and Tyler J. Hann, Wichita, on suspicion of Possession of

Lauren Ginesi,

Methamphetamine, Drug Paraphernalia and Marijuana.