Kan. deputies jail 4 on drug distribution allegations

GEARY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating four suspects on drug charges.

Just after 1a.m. Sunday, deputies stopped a vehicle on U.S. 77 in Geary County.

Deputies arrested Eric J. Swarts, Enterprise and Samantha A. McMahon, Manhattan, on different counts ranging from Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute to Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute.

Deputies arrested Lauren A. Ginesi, Manhattan, on suspicion of Possession of Methamphetamine, Drug Paraphernalia, and Marijuana, and Tyler J. Hann, Wichita, on suspicion of Possession of

Methamphetamine, Drug Paraphernalia and Marijuana.