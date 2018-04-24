K-9 officer indicates on vehicle in Great Bend, passenger arrested for drugs

On Saturday, April 21, officers with the Great Bend Police Department stopped a vehicle in the 1000 block of Patton Road on a routine traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle, was contacted and later arrested for driving with a revoked drivers license and a habitual violator.

The Great Bend Police Department K-9 was deployed for a sniff around the vehicle. K-9 Lazer indicated the odor of illegal narcotics coming from inside the vehicle.

A search was conducted of the vehicle. 6.5 grams of Methamphetamine and drug pararphernalia was located inside the vehicle and seized. The passenger of the vehicle, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The names of the arrested subjects will be released after formal charges are filed with the Barton County Attorney.

Anyone with information please call the Great Bend Police Department 793-4120 or crime stoppers at 620-792-1300.