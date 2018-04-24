Hoisington Police still searching for suspect in stabbing case

The Hoisington Police Department is still searching for a suspect involved in a stabbing early Friday morning. According to the Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log from April 20th, the case was reported at 1:31 a.m. at 1410 North Vine Street B6 in Hoisington.

Hoisington Police Chief Kenton Doze says the domestic case appeared to start from an argument.

Doze added the victim received medical attention and is in good health condition from any wounds she sustained from the stabbing.

The search for the suspect continues.