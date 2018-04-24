Great Bend woman in court for alleged drug distribution

NICKERSON, Kan. — A 22-year-old Great Bend woman arrested over the weekend in Reno County was in court Monday for a first appearance.

Trinity Shai Galliart was arrested in the 600 block of north Morgan Street in Nickerson just after 1 p.m. Sunday for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute.

Sheriff’s deputies noticed she was driving with an Oklahoma license plate and made a traffic stop. Deputies could smell the odor of burnt marijuana as they approached the vehicle. Galliart admitted she smoked some earlier in the day. She also had no driver’s license. That led to a probable cause search of the vehicle where deputies found a bag with some marijuana residue. Authorities also found two glass jars with leafy vegetation — suspected marijuana. They also found scales, grinders, and various pills.

Bond in the case is set at $18,500. She’ll be back in court next Monday for the formal reading of charges.