Great Bend Regional Hospital purchased by the University of Kansas Health System

The University of Kansas Health System has signed a letter of intent to purchase the operations of Great Bend Regional Hospital and its affiliated clinics, including Central Kansas Family Practice and Heartland Regional.

When due diligence is complete, and the transaction closes this summer, Great Bend Regional Hospital would become part of The University of Kansas Health System, which includes The University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, HaysMed in Hays, Pawnee Valley Community Hospital in Larned and The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus in Topeka (in partnership with Ardent Health Services).

The University of Kansas Health System is committed to providing the highest quality care to people of Kansas and the region. We are excited to bring great access to the resources of the state’s academic health system to Great Bend, so patients can stay closer to home to receive the most advanced care possible. This model also preserves local care in the community, ensuring the hospital remains a strong local employer and healthcare provider in Great Bend and the region for years to come.

We understand the vital role hospitals play in local communities, not only as providers of healthcare services but as employers and drivers of economic development. The health system team is committed to working with Great Bend physicians, nurses and staff to achieve even more for this community and the region.

The people who built Great Bend into the valuable community health care resource it is today are key to driving our future growth together. We plan to keep substantially all of the existing Great Bend workforce in place. The health system will work with employees in the coming weeks to discuss the process of transitioning employment and benefits.