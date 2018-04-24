GBRC – Stop ‘N Learn: Perennial Flowers

BUSINESS NEWS

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn Session titled, “Perennial Flowers” on Wednesday, April 25th, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm at the Great Bend Activity Center (2715 18th St.). If you have a tough site for planting, no problem! Plant perennials. These faithful bloomers are perfect plant partners in any garden. We’ll also have a few of the latest perennials on hand for you to see. Please bring any questions you may have about growing flowers. Kelly Moeder will be the presenter for this program. For more information, call the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext. 3 or e-mail us at recreation@gbrec.net.