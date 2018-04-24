Cop Shop (4/23)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (4/23)
Injury Accident
At 5:47 a.m. an accident was reported at E. US 56 Highway at MM 212 in Ellinwood.
Theft
At 6:23 p.m. a subject took a vehicle without paying for it at 232 SE 30 Avenue.
K9 Use / Call Out
At 10:14 p.m. a K-9 call out was made at 10th Street & MaCarthur Road.
At 11:15 p.m. a K-9 call out was made at 17th Street & Morphy Street.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (4/23)
Warrant Arrest
At 11:25 a.m. an office arrested Jacquelin Portillo at 1715 Holland Street on a Municipal Court warrant.
Burglary / In Progress
At 11:55 a.m. a report of someone possibly being in the Great Bend Hotel, 3017 10th Street, was made.
Non-Injury Accident
At 11:59 a.m. an accident was reported at 281 Bypass & 20th Street.
Sick Person
At 12:32 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3503 10th Street.
Battery
At 12:55 p.m. battery was reported at 811 Grant Street.
Breathing Problems
At 1:03 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2519 7th Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 4:05 p.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.
Injury Accident
At 6:38 p.m. an accident was reported at Railroad Avenue & Washington Avenue.
Traffic Arrest
At 9 p.m. an arrest was made at 2401 Railroad Avenue.
Traumatic Injuries
At 9:45 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 424 Maple Street.