Cop Shop (4/23)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (4/23)

Injury Accident

At 5:47 a.m. an accident was reported at E. US 56 Highway at MM 212 in Ellinwood.

Theft

At 6:23 p.m. a subject took a vehicle without paying for it at 232 SE 30 Avenue.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 10:14 p.m. a K-9 call out was made at 10th Street & MaCarthur Road.

At 11:15 p.m. a K-9 call out was made at 17th Street & Morphy Street.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (4/23)

Warrant Arrest

At 11:25 a.m. an office arrested Jacquelin Portillo at 1715 Holland Street on a Municipal Court warrant.

Burglary / In Progress

At 11:55 a.m. a report of someone possibly being in the Great Bend Hotel, 3017 10th Street, was made.

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:59 a.m. an accident was reported at 281 Bypass & 20th Street.

Sick Person

At 12:32 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3503 10th Street.

Battery

At 12:55 p.m. battery was reported at 811 Grant Street.

Breathing Problems

At 1:03 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2519 7th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:05 p.m. an accident was reported at 3503 10th Street.

Injury Accident

At 6:38 p.m. an accident was reported at Railroad Avenue & Washington Avenue.

Traffic Arrest

At 9 p.m. an arrest was made at 2401 Railroad Avenue.

Traumatic Injuries

At 9:45 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 424 Maple Street.