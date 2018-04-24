Change could be coming to Barton County rabies vaccination policy

Barton County is one of the few counties in the State that require dogs and cats to be immunized on a yearly basis but that could be changing soon. According to Barton County Operations Director Phil Hathcock, Commissioners are having a resolution prepared that will allow for immunizations to be given to dogs and cats every three years instead of just one.

Phil Hathcock Audio

Hathcock reminds pet owners to check with their veterinarian to make sure that the rabies vaccine that is being administered is a three year vaccine and not just a one year vaccine.

At a study session in early March, Commissioners heard from several people on both sides of the immunization issue. Barton County Veterinarians all support the policy of getting animals immunized on a yearly basis. That is the same opinion held by the Barton County Health Department.

Hathcock did not know when the resolution would be ready for a vote by Commissioners who do not meet again until Monday, May 7th.