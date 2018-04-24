Burglary suspect in Great Bend Hotel arrested

On April 22 at approximately 6:50 p.m., officers from the Great Bend Police Department were dispatched to the Great Bend Hotel, 3017 10th Street, in reference to a burglary.

Upon Officers arrival, they were advised by a security guard there was possibly a subject inside the building stealing items. Officers surrounded and searched the building, and located a subject hiding in the walls of the building.

The subject was placed under arrest and transported to the Barton County Jail.

The case has been submitted to the Barton County Attorney’s office for formal filing of criminal charges.

Any information regarding this case or any criminal matter please contact the Great Bend Police Department, 620-793-4120 or Crimestoppers at 620-792-1300.