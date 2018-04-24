Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (4/23)

BOOKED: Jerad Powell of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court serve sentence.

BOOKED: Douglas Meredith of Claflin on a Barton County District Court serve sentence. Ellinwood Municipal warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $108.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Shelly Turner of Fort Collins, CO on Barton County District Court serve sentence per Judge Willey.

BOOKED: Jacquelin Portillo of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $1,165 cash only or 60 days in jail.

BOOKED: John Slate of Ionia on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Sandra Thompson of Pawnee Rock on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Anissa Racette of Ellinwood on BTDC warrant for contempt of court, bond is set at $200 cash only.

BOOKED: Jason Racette of Ellinwood on BTDC warrant for contempt of court, bond is set at $200 cash or 48-hour OR bond.

BOOKED: Savannah Sullivan of Great Bend on BTDC case for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, bond set in lieu of $100,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Jacquelin Portillo of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court after posting a $1,165 cash bond.

RELEASED: Sandra Thompson of Pawnee Rock for BTDC warrant of failure to appear after posting $2,500 bond through Dynomite Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Anissa Racette of Ellinwood on BTDC warrant for contempt of court after posting $200 cash bond.

RELEASED: Jason Racette of Ellinwood on BTDC warrant for contempt of court after posting $200 cash only bond.