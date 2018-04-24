Barton County considering making Washington Avenue and Northeast 30 Road a four way stop

A traffic accident that claimed the life of an Olmitz teenager has prompted Barton County Commissioners to consider action to try and ensure that something like that doesn’t happen again. On Tuesday, April 17th, 18-year old Shealee A. Stover of rural Olmitz died when she was struck by a cement truck at Washington Avenue and Northeast 30 road. It appears that the Stover vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by the International truck. According to Barton County Operations Director Phil Hathcock, Commissioners Monday talked about the possibility of making the intersection a four way stop.

Phil Hathcock Audio

Hathcock says a study done a few years ago by the Kansas Department of Transportation did not result in a K-DOT recommendation for a four way stop to be being implemented at the intersection. But after last week’s accident, it appears the Commission is prepared to make it one now.

Phil Hathcock Audio

The topic was discussed Monday during a study session meaning that the board could not vote on any resolution at that time. It’s expected the topic will be on the agenda when Commissioners meet again in two weeks.