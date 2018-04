APRIL 25, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

WANTED: SLIDE IN CAMPER. 282-0027

FOR SALE: GUN RACK, JUGS & METAL CANS, 2 FLIP PHONES. 786-1945

WANTED: 2 TALL BAR STOOLS SWIVEL/BACK/BROWN LEATHER. 793-8100

WANTED: CHEVY OR FORD 90’S OR EARLY 2000 PU 1/2/EXT CAB, YOUTH 20 GUAGE SHOTGUN. 316-619-8494

FOR SALE: HEAVY DUTY SMOKER GRILL. WANTED: GAS POWERED GOLF CART. 785-420-0830

FOR SALE: SWATHER TIRES 16/9/28, 1969 CHEVY 1/2 TON PU., 20.8/42 TRACTOR TIRES. 785-650-1175

FOR SALE: SEARS 1500 WATT GENERATOR, SUMP PUMP. WANTED: 1998 JEEP WRANGLER HARD TOP, FENDER FLARE, SIDE STEP. 793-0979

FOR SALE: TIRES 245/65/17/ COCKATIELS, TURTLE DOVES, EGGS. 792-7074

WANTED: DOG PEN. 282-3364

FOR SALE: 2000 NEW HOLLAND LS 180 SKID STEER, MID-TRAVEL VOLKSWAGEN DUNE BUGGY. 531-0883

FREE: WOOD FROM CUT CEDAR TREES. 793-9655

FOR SALE: 1979 CHEVY 1/2 TON PU, 1980 CHEVY PU, 1985 CHEVY PU 4WD, 77 CHEVY BLAZER. 727-1310

FOR SALE: CASE 780 BACKHOE TRACTOR, DIRT SCRAPER LOADER, DIRT MOVER. 653-4913

FOR SALE: 3 ANTIQUE CHAIRS SPINDLE BACK W/CANE CHAIRS. 617-8141

FOR SALE: WHIRLPOOL DRYER, 2 TIRES 235/65/16, SLIDE-IN CAMPER. 639-1770

FOR SALE: SOFT TOP FOR A JEEP, SIDE STEPS. 257-8711

WANTED: SOMEONE TO DE-THATCH A YARD. 793-3870

FOR SALE: 2015 BUICK ENCORE (LOADED), 40″ CHINA HUTCH, TABLE W/4 CHAIRS. 797-5566

FOR SALE: KENMORE DRYER (WHITE). 786-5101

LOST: 6 MONTH OLD KITTEN IN THE AREA OF 21ST AND MONROE. TORTE COLORING, BLACK, BROWN AND ORANGE FUR. TURQUOISE COLLAR W/BLUE FLOWER. KITTEN’S NAME IS DORIS. 316-640-7941

HONOR YOUR HERO, BE A HERO AND DONATE BLOOD. THE AMERICAN RED CROSS BLOOD DRIVE WILL BE HELD AT THE VFW 3111 BINGO HALL 504 WASHINGTON ST. IN GREAT BEND THIS COMING SATURDAY FROM 9:30AM UNTIL 3:30PM

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT DAY