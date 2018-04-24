2 traffic stops end with a pair of drug arrests in Great Bend

Barton County Sheriff’s Office detectives made two separate arrests Monday night for possession of methamphetamine. The two unrelated cases were initiated by traffic stops.

On April 23, at about 11 p.m. detectives conducted a traffic stop in the 5500 block of 10th Street in the City of Great Bend. The officers made contact with the driver who is identified as Savannah Sullivan, age 22 of Great Bend.

The Barton County K9 conducted a “sniff” on the exterior of the suspect vehicle and indicated controlled substances were inside. Detectives located a substantial amount of methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana.

Sullivan was placed under arrest and transported to the Barton County jail without incident and is being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Later in the evening at about 2 a.m. the same detectives observed a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of 11th and Williams in the city of Great Bend. The detectives interviewed the driver and once again K9 Kia was put into action. The dog indicated on the vehicle and methamphetamine as well as drug paraphernalia was located.

The driver was identified as Joel Davis, age 51 of Lyons, Kansas. Davis was also arrested and transported to the Barton County jail. He is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.