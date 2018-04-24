13.5-year sentence from Barton County Court for child sexual exploitation case involving Jeff Rankin

Jeffrey Rankin was sentenced to 162 months under the Department of Corrections for two counts of sexual exploitation of a child Tuesday afternoon in Barton County District Court.

The crimes stem from pictures that were retrieved from Rankin’s phone, showing pictures of his daughter in the shower, among others.

Rankin was arrested in April of 2016 for two counts of rape, four counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, eight counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, one count of aggravated sexual battery, and had a bond set at $1,000,000.

Out of the 31 eventual cases against Rankin, only two stood up after dismissals, plea negotiations, and cases dropped because of not getting them to trial soon enough.

Barton County Assistant Attorney Doug Matthews apologized to Barton County Commissioners in February for not getting several of the molestation charges against Rankin to court in time to meet the speedy trial statute. Matthew’s apology came after Rankin’s ex-wife Denise Rankin went before Commissioners asking for help in the case that she felt was mishandled by the Barton County Attorney’s Office.

Under Kansas law, defendants whose trial that did not occur within 150 days of his or her arraignment cannot be punished for such charges.

Denise and two daughters, made final statements in court Tuesday. Denise reminded the judge of occasions where Jeff allegedly abused her, heard stories from her daughters of the sexual abuse from their father, and referenced Jeff’s porn addiction.

Defense Attorney Benjamin Fisher asked for probation for his client, a request turned down by the judge.

During the sentencing the judge stated it is an injustice to both parties that the other molestation and abuse charges were dismissed for various reasons, but felt the harshest penalty should be enacted in cases involving murder, arson, and child sexual offenses. In saying that, the judge handed down the strongest sentencing allowed for the charges. Following Jeff Rankin’s 13.5 years under the Department of Corrections, he will be under post-release supervision.