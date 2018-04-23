Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Phil Grossardt. Guests include Dr. Troy Moore from Central Kansas Orthopedic and Sports Medicine in Great Bend. Tuesday’s topic will be pain, the neuroscience behind it, how it works, how we go through it, and how to treat it.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – Chip will check on the Hill with Rep. Rodney Davis as debate continues around the Farm Bill. He’ll also talk trade and commodities.

11A-11:30 “Viewpoints”

11:30-12:00 “Room 428” hosted by Cole Reif. Guests include Great Bend High School sports medicine teacher Ryan Zink who will discuss the district’s Health Science Pathway and “Project Lead the Way.”

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P Market Rally

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-6:30 ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

6:30-10:30 Major League Baseball – Milwaukee Brewers @ Kansas City Royals

10:30-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”