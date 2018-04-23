Police arrest Kan. woman after 4 young children left home alone

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on child endangerment charges.

Just after 5p.m. Sunday, police responded to a call from a neighbor concerened about children at a home in the 900 Block of Pontiac in Salina, according to Police Sergeant Jim Feldman.

The police discovered children ages nine, six, four, and one left unattended for extended period of time. Police were also concerned about the condition inside of the home, according to Feldman.

Police located and arrested the mother 24-year-old Kayan Woods on requested charges of with endangering a child and interference with law enforcement.