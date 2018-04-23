Multiple gunshots fired at unoccupied Wichita police vehicle

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating vandalism to a police vehicle.

The unoccupied Wichita Police truck was hit with multiple gunshots in the passenger door, according to Deputy Chief Troy Livingston. The truck was parked at an officer’s residence during the weekend. Police are not releasing the location of the residence. The officer observed the damage early Monday, according to Livingston.

An investigation revealed a report of gunshots at approximately 12:45a.m on Monday. There were no injuries and no suspects identified, according to Livingston.

The vandalism comes just days after someone fired shots an off-duty officer’s vehicle working security in the 1100 Block of East 13th Street North in Wichita.

“We don’t know if the incidents are related,” said Livingston. “I will tell you it is concerning to the officers and we are telling them to remain vigilant and be aware of their surroundings.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Wichita Police.