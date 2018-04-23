Monday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kolten Wong and Paul DeJong homered, Miles Mikolas tossed seven strong innings and the St. Louis Cardinals completed their second sweep of the woeful Cincinnati Reds this season with a 9-2 victory. The Cardinals have won eight of nine overall and 11 in a row over the Reds. Cincinnati, which has lost five in a row and 13 of 14, has the worst record in the majors at 3-18. The Reds are 0-3 since firing manager Bryan Price and replacing him with Jim Riggleman.

DETROIT (AP) — Mike Moustakas hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals outlasted the Detroit Tigers 8-5 to earn a split of their four-game series. Abraham Almonte hit a grand slam in the sixth to give the Royals a 5-2 lead, but Detroit tied it with three runs in the bottom of the inning.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Right-hander Adam Wainwright was placed on the 10-day disabled list by the St. Louis Cardinals because of right elbow inflammation. The 36-year-old is 1-2 with a 3.45 ERA in three starts. He had been scheduled to start Tuesday against the New York Mets. St. Louis made the move retroactive to Friday. Right-hander John Brebbia was recalled from Triple-A Memphis.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards have evened their respective Eastern Conference quarterfinals series at two games apiece by winning on Sunday. Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KAHM’-poh) capped his 27-point performance by tipping in the go-ahead basket with five seconds left in the Bucks’ 104-102 victory against the Boston Celtics. John Wall delivered 27 points and 14 assists, while teammate Bradley Beal contributed 31 points in the Wizards’ 106-98 win over Toronto.

UNDATED (AP) — The Golden State Warriors were unable to close out their Western Conference quarterfinal series, while the Cleveland Cavaliers knotted their series at two games apiece. LaMarcus Aldridge dropped in 22 points and Manu Ginobili (MAN’-oo jih-NOH’-blee) scored 10 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter of a 103-90 victory against Golden State. LeBron James provided 32 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists as the Cavs downed the Pacers, 104-100 at Indiana.

UNDATED (AP) — The Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins have reached the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs to remain on a collision for a repeat of last year’s final series. Pekka Rinne stopped 22 shots and Nick Bonino provided a goal and two assists as the Predators blanked the Colorado Avalanche, 5-0 in Game 6. The Pens also closed out the Flyers in six games as Jake Guentzel scored four straight goals in Pittsburgh’s 8-5 triumph over Philadelphia.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Andrew Landry captured his first PGA victory by taking the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio. The 30-year-old Texan parred the final seven holes for a 4-under 68 and a 17-under total, two strokes ahead of Trey Mullinax and Sean O’Hair. Mullinax closed with a 69 a day after breaking the AT&T Oaks Course record with a 62.

UNDATED (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have their first losing streak of the season following a 17-2 start. Khris Davis crushed a tiebreaking, three-run homer off David Price with two out in the eighth inning to send Oakland past the Bosox, 4-1. Davis had two hits and collected four RBIs for the Athletics, who are the only team to win a series from the Red Sox.

Scoreboard

INTERLEAGUE

Final San Francisco 4 L-A Angels 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Cleveland 7 Baltimore 3

Final N-Y Yankees 5 Toronto 1

Final Kansas City 8 Detroit 5

Final Tampa Bay 8 Minnesota 6

Final Houston 7 Chi White Sox 1

Final Texas 7 Seattle 4

Final Oakland 4 Boston 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 3 Pittsburgh 2, 11 Innings

Final Milwaukee 4 Miami 2

Final St. Louis 9 Cincinnati 2

Final Chi Cubs 9 Colorado 7

Final Arizona 4 San Diego 2

Final L-A Dodgers 4 Washington 3

N-Y Mets at Atlanta 1:35 p.m., postponed

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Milwaukee 104 Boston 102

Final San Antonio 103 Golden State 90

Final Washington 106 Toronto 98

Final Cleveland 104 Indiana 100

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Pittsburgh 8 Philadelphia 5

Final Nashville 5 Colorado 0