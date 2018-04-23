Monday designated “Central Plains Basketball State Champions Day”

With Commission chambers packed full of high school basketball players, Barton County Commissioners recognized excellence during their Monday meeting. With members of the Central Plains High School boys and girls basketball teams in attendence, Commissioners voted to designate Monday as “Central Plains Basketball State Champions Day” in honor of the Oiler girls and boys teams winning 2A State Championships this past season. It was the fifth straight state title for the girls and head coach Pat Stiles.

Pat Stiles Audio

Central Plains is 129-1 since the start of the ’13-14 season with a current 84-game winning streak. It marks the third-longest in state history behind Hoxie (107) and Little River (91).

The Central Plains boys won their first ever state title and also finished with a record of 26-0. They are coached by Brett Rolfs.

Brett Rolfs Audio

With their two unbeaten seasons, Central Plains joins the 2011 Wichita Heights boys and girls basketball teams as the only Kansas high school’s ever to have had boys’ and girls’ squads finish with perfect marks in the same year.