RENO COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged child sex crimes. Authorities in Johnson County arrested 18-year-old Dakota Heaton on a warrant over the weekend, according Reno County Attorney Keith Schroeder.

Heaton faces two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, according to Schroeder. The crimes allegedly occurred in Reno County in December of 2017.

Heaton remains jailed in Johnson County on a $35,000 Bond.