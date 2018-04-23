Kan. man dies after motorcycle rear-ends car during KHP chase

RENO COUNTY — One person died in an accident during a chase just before 5:30 Sunday in Reno County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle driven by Logan Cooper, 28, Wichita, was being pursued by KHP westbound on 4th Avenue East of Obee Road.

The motorcycle rear-ended a westbound 2001 Lexus driven by Scott Gray, 51, Wichita.Cooper was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the KHP.

Gray was possibly injured but the KHP did not report where he was treated. The KHP did not release details on what prompted the chase.