Kan. man, 4 children hospitalized after deer crash through van

STAFFORD COUNTY — Five people were injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Sunday in Stafford County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1998 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Nathan Stoney, 27, Kingman, was southbound on U.S. 281 ten miles south of Great Bend.

A deer ran out from west ditch, collided with rear passenger side of van, entered the van and exited out the rear hatch window.

Stoney and passengers Eli Stoney, one-month old; Dylan Stoney, 2, Owen Sikes, 6; and Zoey Sikes, 8, all of Kingman, were transported to Great Bend Regional Medical Center.

All were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.