John O’Connor

April 23, 2018

Woo-hooo! Tax day is past. I think we should celebrate with a Special Collector’s Edition (Week Number 349) of this Excruciating Endeavor, presented in part this week by Lit R Us, an organization devoted to the cause of good, or at least readable, literature. I’m surprised they let me hang around.

There are certain companies that advertise supposedly collectible ‘merchandise’ (for lack of a better word) in many magazines and on tv shopping channels. These can range from non-firing gold-plated guns commemorating Vietnam War battles (engraved scenes of same all over the gun) to impossibly well-lit paintings of country cottages on winding lanes, to cuckoo clocks with a polka dancer who comes out and cavorts at the top of the hour. Love motorcycles? There is a ton of ‘valuable collectibles’ for you as well.

There is absolutely no limit to the creative imagination of these companies (not to mention their incredibly good taste) as they merrily peddle their wares. The only trouble is, a lot of these things (except the gold-plated stuff) seem to wind up in garage sales. Apparently the objects have gone from ‘oh, that is SO beautiful’ status to ‘what was I thinking’?

I wandered through a garage sale a while ago and spied one of these gems. It was a plaque featuring a child with huge, almost spooky eyes flanked by two adorable kittens; well, they would have been adorable if they hadn’t possessed the same sort of freaky-big orbs as the child. I mean, it looked like this trio had been dropped off by a UFO, lost their way and somehow wound up in these folks’ driveway. I picked it up for a closer look.

“Isn’t that sweet?” asked the friendly lady running the sale. “I ordered that from Tillie’s Timeless Treasures. They were running a sale on a shopping channel and the count-down thingy said there were only 249 left, so I said, Earlene, you better grab this while you can.”

“Good thing you did,” I said. “They’re really an eye catcher.” I don’t think she got the joke.

“Well, I love kids and I love cats,” she explained. “So it worked out good.”

“I’m surprised you’re selling it,” I replied.

“Well, we’re trying to downsize a little. And our son was a little creeped out by them. He said the eyes seemed to be following him around the room.”

“Hmm, that’s too bad. Well, maybe someone will snatch it up today. I mean, who can resist a 50-cent price tag?”

“Yeah, it’s a bargain,” she said. “It was 19.95 on the shopping channel, plus shipping and handling, of course. Tell you what, I’ve got the sweetest cat over on that other table. He’s on a motorcycle and even has the cutest black motorcycle cap on with his ears poking through the top. The cap says ‘Born to be Wild’ on it. You can have the cat and the kids here for 75 cents.”

“Well, that’s a good deal,” I said, “but our cat might not like all those eyes peepin’ at him. He’s paranoid enough as it is.”

So I departed without buying anything, but I have to admit I was tempted by a red-flocked ‘Bless This Mess’ sign.

We were honored by quite a few visitors over the last week. Let’s see how you did on the trivia…

Chuck was first in with the acronym you see on oil cans and other automotive products. That would be ‘SAE,” which stands for The Society of Automotive Engineers, an industry group which sets and maintain standards for products connected to the mobility industry. One of its founders back in 1905 was Henry Ford.

Tom, Brad and Roger also had it right. Congrats to all, and to the SAE, which to this day makes sure that if a can says 10W30 oil, that’s what it contains, not some anonymous sludge that might gum up the works in your ’79 Pinto.

Josie was the first winner on the appliance store question. Yes, it was Andy’s TV and Appliance at 12th and Main. Terry had it right, also, after originally guessing Martin Jaeger. Terry, I remember the Martin Jaeger name, but I don’t recall their location. I DO remember Boogaarts, of course, which was right across from KVGB. Man, that was handy for us radio folks.

Roger also came through with ‘Andy’s.’

Edith knows her music. She correctly identified ‘When Will I Be Loved’ by Linda Ronstadt in ’75, a bigger hit than when the Everly Brothers introduced it in 1960. Mike also had that one right, just a bit later than Edith.

Mike also guessed the ‘Pink Panther’ as the cartoon character that never said a word. Good thinking, but the one I’m looking for began his ‘career’ almost 75 years ago in books. He still carries on in movies and TV.

Okay, that leaves that question still ‘out there,’ as well as the question about what car introduced in the ‘50s had flip-up turn signals.

Let’s bring out a trio of new ones for your cogitating enjoyment:

What operational feature of sinks has remained the same since the beginning of indoor plumbing?

In what movie did Emily Blunt play a big fan of a long-ago writer?

What other occupation did ‘Sammy Duck’ of KVGB fame have?

That ties the ribbon on it for this time. Have a good week and enjoy that new crop of dandelions which is sure to follow the nice (1.08” at our house) rain over the weekend.

John