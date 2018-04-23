GREAT BEND – Eula Mae “Ginger” Dome peacefully passed away, with family by her side, April 19, 2018, at The Oxford Grand, Wichita. Ginger was born November 5, 1922, in Udall, to George E. and True (Miller) Yarbrough. Ginger married Robert F. Dome March 7, 1943, in Great Bend. Robert passed away December 1, 2008.

She spent most of her young life in Winfield and Great Bend. She was a wonderful homemaker and loving mother. She enjoyed bowling, golf, friends and her family.

Loving mother of Cheryl Miller of Overland Park, Don Dome and spouse Kelli Dome of Wichita, and Patricia Rice and spouse Dennis Rice of Overland Park. Cherished grandmother of 6 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Ginger was preceded in death by her husband Robert F. Dome and one grandchild.

Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday April 23, 2018, at the Great Bend Cemetery, with Father Ted Stoecklein officiating, preceded by Rosary at Bryant Funeral Home at 1:15.

In lieu of flowers please donate to your local hospice. Ginger will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Your life was a blessing. Your memory was a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

