Great Bend—Doyle Cook, 82, passed away Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at Cherry Village Nursing Home, Great Bend. Doyle was born April 9, 1936, at Harlan, Kan., the son of Frank and Della (Murvan) Cook. He was united in marriage to Gwendolyn Bihlmaier, August 1, 1954 in Harlen Kan.

Doyle was a long-time resident of Great Bend. He was an employee of JC Penney’s as the men’s Clothing manager for thirty years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Doyle loved all different sports and enjoyed the outdoors.

Survivors include wife Gwen of the home; daughters, Jana Murray and husband Tom, and Sheryl Mauler, all of Great Bend; son-in-law, Dallas Dobbs of Vinita, Okla; nine grandchildren, Ashley Orewiler, Susan Bonczyk, Haley Dobbs, Jessica Dobbs, Caitlyn Johnson, Brandon Mauler, Rebecca Karlin, Trenton Mauler, and McKenna Mauler; and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by daughters, Rhonda Dobbs and Susan Cook, and brother, Berneil.

Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday April 25, 2018, at Bryant Funeral Home with Rev Arlyn Thielenhaus officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date. No visitation will be held, as cremation has taken place.

Memorials have been established with Golden Belt Humane Society or the Alzheimer’s Association, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530