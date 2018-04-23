Cop Shop (4/20 – 4/22)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (4/20)
Stabbing
At 1:31 a.m. a stabbing was reported at 1410 N. Vine Street B6 in Hoisington.
Non-Injury Accident
At 8:26 p.m. an accident was reported at 767 N. US 281 Highway in Hoisington.
At 11:23 p.m. an accident was reported at NE 190 Road & NE 30 Avenue.
4/21
At 9:12 a.m. a commercial burglary was reported at Beaver Grain, 1905 Main Street in Beaver.
4/22
Assault
At 2:19 a.m. a report of assault was made at Rodeo Disco, 178 N. US 281 Highway.
Non-Injury Accident
At 2:23 a.m. an accident was reported in the 100 block of NE 30 Road.
Battery
At 2:32 a.m. the reporting party did not want to pursue charges at the Rodeo Disco, 178 N. US 281 Highway.
Burglary / Not in Progress
At 12:44 p.m. a non-residential burglary was reported at 714 NW 140 Road in Olmitz.
At 2:16 p.m. a burglary was reported at 1165 SW 65 Road in Pawnee Rock.
Non-Injury Accident
At 3:24 p.m. an accident was reported at NE K-156 Highway & NE 10 Road.
Structure Fire
At 4:02 p.m. a structure fire was reported at 245 NE 30 Road.
Burglary / In Progress
At 6:50 p.m. a burglary was reported at the Great Bend Hotel, 3017 10th Street.
Criminal Damage
At 7:57 p.m. criminal damage was reported at Stone Lake, 2401 Railroad Avenue.
Traffic Arrest
At 9:25 p.m. an arrest was made at 12th Street & Morton Street.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (4/20)
Battery
At 7:46 a.m. battery was reported at 2535 Lakin Avenue.
Theft
At 10:39 a.m. theft of medication from her apartment at Cherry Village Apartments, 5926 Eisenhower Avenue Apt 9, was reported.
Warrant Arrest
At 11:48 a.m. Joel Shelor was arrested at 1806 12th Street on a Barton County warrant.
Battery
At 11:55 a.m. a report of a battery which occurred over a month ago was made at 2100 Broadway.
Stroke
At 11:57 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1006 Lincoln Street.
Criminal Damage
At 5:28 p.m. a report of someone breaking out the basement windows on the residence at 1620 Tyler Street was made.
Chest Pain
At 7:44 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1205 Churchill Ln.
Non-Injury Accident
At 8:10 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & K-96 Highway.
Theft
At 9:01 p.m. theft of a cell phone was made at 3503 10th Street.
Burglary / In Progress
At 10:48 p.m. a report of someone in the garage at 2701 Gano Street was made.
4/21
Warrant Arrest
At 12:13 a.m. Andrew Tirado was arrested on a Russell District warrant at 700 Main Street.
K-9 Use / Call Out
At 12:21 a.m. Lazar the K-9 was used on a traffic stop at 700 Main Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 12:45 a.m. Amanda Moore was arrested on a Harvey County District warrant at 700 Main Street.
Convulsions
At 1:22 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1815 Patton Road.
Abdominal Pain / Problems
At 5:04 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1700 19th Street.
Chest Pain
At 6:51 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1052 Warner Road.
Traffic Arrest
At 11 p.m. an officer arrested Ryan Hamby for driving while revoked and Rachel Quesenbury for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 700 block of Patton Road.
K-9 Use / Call Out
At 11:04 p.m. Lazar the K-9 was used on a traffic stop in the 700 block of Patton Road.
4/22
Battery
At 12:07 a.m. battery was reported at Great Bend Regional Hospital, 3632 Robin Road.
Theft
At 9:22 a.m. theft of a mini bike was made at 1036 Madison Street.
Convulsions / Seizures
At 9:38 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2920 Quivira Avenue.
Burglary / In Progress
At 6:50 p.m. an arrest was made for the burglary at Great Bend Hotel, 3017 10th Street.
Criminal Damage
At 6:53 p.m. damage to a window on the business at 1135 281 Bypass was reported.
Criminal Damage
At 7:57 p.m. a report of someone keying his vehicle was made at Stone Lake, 2401 Railroad Avenue.
Traffic Arrest
At 9:25 p.m. BTSO located a stolen motorcycle at 12th Street & Morton Street.
Theft
At 9:51 p.m. Jacob Hoch was arrested at 12th Street & Morton Street for possession of stolen property.
Breathing Problems
At 10:13 p.m. EMS call for breathing problems at 1210 Sheridan Street.