Cop Shop (4/20 – 4/22)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (4/20)

Stabbing

At 1:31 a.m. a stabbing was reported at 1410 N. Vine Street B6 in Hoisington.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:26 p.m. an accident was reported at 767 N. US 281 Highway in Hoisington.

At 11:23 p.m. an accident was reported at NE 190 Road & NE 30 Avenue.

4/21

At 9:12 a.m. a commercial burglary was reported at Beaver Grain, 1905 Main Street in Beaver.

4/22

Assault

At 2:19 a.m. a report of assault was made at Rodeo Disco, 178 N. US 281 Highway.

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:23 a.m. an accident was reported in the 100 block of NE 30 Road.

Battery

At 2:32 a.m. the reporting party did not want to pursue charges at the Rodeo Disco, 178 N. US 281 Highway.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 12:44 p.m. a non-residential burglary was reported at 714 NW 140 Road in Olmitz.

At 2:16 p.m. a burglary was reported at 1165 SW 65 Road in Pawnee Rock.

Non-Injury Accident

At 3:24 p.m. an accident was reported at NE K-156 Highway & NE 10 Road.

Structure Fire

At 4:02 p.m. a structure fire was reported at 245 NE 30 Road.

Burglary / In Progress

At 6:50 p.m. a burglary was reported at the Great Bend Hotel, 3017 10th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 7:57 p.m. criminal damage was reported at Stone Lake, 2401 Railroad Avenue.

Traffic Arrest

At 9:25 p.m. an arrest was made at 12th Street & Morton Street.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (4/20)

Battery

At 7:46 a.m. battery was reported at 2535 Lakin Avenue.

Theft

At 10:39 a.m. theft of medication from her apartment at Cherry Village Apartments, 5926 Eisenhower Avenue Apt 9, was reported.

Warrant Arrest

At 11:48 a.m. Joel Shelor was arrested at 1806 12th Street on a Barton County warrant.

Battery

At 11:55 a.m. a report of a battery which occurred over a month ago was made at 2100 Broadway.

Stroke

At 11:57 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1006 Lincoln Street.

Criminal Damage

At 5:28 p.m. a report of someone breaking out the basement windows on the residence at 1620 Tyler Street was made.

Chest Pain

At 7:44 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1205 Churchill Ln.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:10 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & K-96 Highway.

Theft

At 9:01 p.m. theft of a cell phone was made at 3503 10th Street.

Burglary / In Progress

At 10:48 p.m. a report of someone in the garage at 2701 Gano Street was made.

4/21

Warrant Arrest

At 12:13 a.m. Andrew Tirado was arrested on a Russell District warrant at 700 Main Street.

K-9 Use / Call Out

At 12:21 a.m. Lazar the K-9 was used on a traffic stop at 700 Main Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 12:45 a.m. Amanda Moore was arrested on a Harvey County District warrant at 700 Main Street.

Convulsions

At 1:22 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1815 Patton Road.

Abdominal Pain / Problems

At 5:04 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1700 19th Street.

Chest Pain

At 6:51 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1052 Warner Road.

Traffic Arrest

At 11 p.m. an officer arrested Ryan Hamby for driving while revoked and Rachel Quesenbury for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 700 block of Patton Road.

K-9 Use / Call Out

At 11:04 p.m. Lazar the K-9 was used on a traffic stop in the 700 block of Patton Road.

4/22

Battery

At 12:07 a.m. battery was reported at Great Bend Regional Hospital, 3632 Robin Road.

Theft

At 9:22 a.m. theft of a mini bike was made at 1036 Madison Street.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 9:38 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2920 Quivira Avenue.

Burglary / In Progress

At 6:50 p.m. an arrest was made for the burglary at Great Bend Hotel, 3017 10th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 6:53 p.m. damage to a window on the business at 1135 281 Bypass was reported.

Criminal Damage

At 7:57 p.m. a report of someone keying his vehicle was made at Stone Lake, 2401 Railroad Avenue.

Traffic Arrest

At 9:25 p.m. BTSO located a stolen motorcycle at 12th Street & Morton Street.

Theft

At 9:51 p.m. Jacob Hoch was arrested at 12th Street & Morton Street for possession of stolen property.

Breathing Problems

At 10:13 p.m. EMS call for breathing problems at 1210 Sheridan Street.