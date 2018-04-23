GREAT BEND — Clarence Silvernagel, 77, passed away April 20, 2018, at Sandstone Heights Nursing Home, Little River. He was born November 23, 1940, at Strasburg, N.D., to Steve and Clara (Rensker) Silvernagel. Clarence married Hettie Hutchcraft September 26, 1987, at Junction City. She passed away February 4, 2005.

Clarence, a Great Bend resident since 1972 coming from Newell, S.D., was a retired truck driver for Tolle Trucking. He enjoyed fishing and playing 10 point pitch. Clarence was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Surviving are two sisters, Jenny Geisinger of Sturgis, S.D., and Angie Skinner of Gillette, Wyo.; one step son, Jim Reichard of Newton; four grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and 7 great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by seven brothers, Joe Silvernagel, Bill Silvernagel, Tony Silvernagel, Alfred Silvernagel, Steve Silvernagel, Felix Silvernagel, and Leo Silvernagel; three sisters, Mary Wymen, Lipolelina Wymen, and Josephine Kidd; two step sons, Art Reichard and Edward Reichard; and three step daughters, Roberta Waldron, June Gabbard, and Judy Reichard.

Graveside services will be held 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at Claflin Cemetery, Claflin, with Pastor Larry Schumacher officiating. Visitation will be Noon to 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 24, and 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 pm, Wednesday, April 25, all at Bryant Funeral Home. A memorial fund has been established with the Great Bend Senior Center, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530