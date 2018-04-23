Bears getting ready to move to their new home at Great Bend Zoo

Sara Hamlin is confident the four grizzly bears at the Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo “will go nuts” over their new pool with a stream. The zoo curator says the pool amenity is one of several in the expanded and renovated bear exhibit.

Hamlin noted the bears have been watching the construction go on around them, including the fence which is nearing completion.

The grand opening of the expanded bear exhibit is scheduled for June 2nd, part of the June Jaunt weekend festivities. The Zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. that day.

Hamlin says the crews still need to take down the old fence and get the play structure in place. The Dorothy M. Morrison Foundation initially announced the donation of $230,000 for the expansion and to reintroduce bison to the zoo. Great Bend received word last September that the Foundation chose to pay for the bear exhibit expansion in full which is designed to cost $877,290.

Hamlin says development on obtaining bison for the zoo is on hold until the bear exhibit is completely finished.