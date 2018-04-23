Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (4/20 – 4/22)

4/20

BOOKED: Joel Shelor of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Brent Bretz of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set in the amount of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Chelsea Kaudart of Great Bend for Great Bend Municipal Court case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Robert Crites on BTDC warrant for FTA, bond is set in the amount of $200 cash only or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Christina Crites of Lyons on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $200 cash only or 48-hour OR.

BOOKED: Christopher Buckley of Great Bend to Kansas Department of Corrections.

RELEASED: Veronica Norton of Great Bend on Barton County District Court serve sentence after serving her sentence in full.

RELEASED: Joel Shelor of Great Bend on BCDC warrant for probation violation with a $2,500 surety bond to A-1 Bonding.

RELEASED: Darren Hirsh of Larned on a BCDC serve sentence.

RELEASED: Brent Bretz on BTDC warrant for FTA, bond posted in the amount of $1,000 surety through A-1 Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Horacio Carrasco of Great Bend on BTDC cases for served sentence.

4/21

BOOKED: Andrew Tirado of Great Bend on Russell County District Court warrant for probation violation with no bond.

BOOKED: Jamie Moore of Great Bend on Harvey County District Court warrant for failure to appear with no bond.

BOOKED: James Jackson of Great Bend on GBMC case for battery DV, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Andrew Tirado of Great Bend to Russell County.

RELEASED: Lucas Webster of Hays on BCDC warrants for probation violation after he served his sentence in full.

RELEASED: Chelsea Kaudart of Great Bend for Great Bend Municipal Court case after completing serve sentence.

RELEASED: James Jackson of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for battery DV after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

4/22

BOOKED: Rachel Graves of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia, bond set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Harold Mason of Great Bend on BTDC case for burglary, criminal damage, bond set at $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jacob Hoch of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for no driver’s license, no registration, and no insurance, bond set at $1,000 C/S. Great Bend Municipal Court case for possession of stolen property with a bond set at $2,500 C/S or 48-hour OR bond.

RELEASED: Ryan Hamby of Great Bend on BCDC case for habitual violator, illegal window, no proof of insurance, and tag light after posting a $2,500 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Deborah Avery of Ellinwood on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation after she served her sentence in full.

RELEASED: Rachel Graves of Great Bend on Barton County District Court case for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia after posting a $10,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Vickie Batt of Great Bend BCDC serve sentence after serving time in full.

RELEASED: Christina Crites of Lyons to BTDC warrant for failure to appear, posted $200 cash.

RELEASED: Jared Cregger of Great Bend on serve sentence.

RELEASED: Robert Crites on BTDC warrant for FTA, time served.