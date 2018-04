Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

FREE: CARD TABLE. 603-3907

FOR SALE: GUN RACK, 2 FLIP PHONES, GAS CANS, JUGS. 786-1945

FOR SALE: MILLER AC/DC WELDER (NEW) OR TRADE FOR A GUN, LARGE GREEN HOUSE W/MANY EXTRAS. 785-731-1127

FOR SALE: WEATHER GUARD TOOL BOX, SNOW BLOWER, PU TOPPER FOR A DODGE PU. 639-2934

FOR SALE: FULL SIZE MATTRESS, BOX SPRINGS, FRAME, LIGHT FIXTURES. 792-6560

FOR SALE: 2 RIDING MOWERS, 22 RUGER PISTOL, LAWNMOWER. 352-0820

FOR SALE: SEARS DRYER (WHITE). 786-5101

FOR SALE: SHARP MICROWAVE, OVAL COFFEE TABLE, CRAFTSMAN ROLLING TOOL CHEST. 903-575-7716

FOR SALE: RED HEELER MALE PUPPY, 2000 CHRYSLER 300 (NO REVERSE) WANTED: BANTY HENS. 785-639-5033

FOR SALE: 2 TIRES 235/65/16 639-1770

FOR SALE: 2000 NEW HOLLAND LS 180 SKID STEER, MID TRAVEL VOLKSWAGEN DUNE BUGGY. 785-531-0883

FOR SALE: COMPUTER DESK. WANTED: CHAIN LINK FENCE 4’TALL 100′ LONG W/POST ETC. 282-4917

FREE: 60″ STEEL DESK. 282-9983

WANTED: YOUTH 20 GUAGE SHOTGUN. 316-619-8494

WANTED: SCRAP METAL. 639-4660

FOR SALE: 2 NO TILL DRILLS (JOHN DEERE & CRUST BUSTER), 2016 POLARIS 900 (LOADED) 4 WHEELER. 285-5288

FOR SALE: SMALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES (BLENDER, CROCK POT, CARVING KNIFE ETC.) 282-3957

WANTED: SOMEONE TO HELP TEAR DOWN A BUILDING (KINSLEY) HELPER CAN HAVE ALL OF THE BUILDING. 233-6092

FOR SALE: 4X8 ARROW SIGN W/LETTERS. 785-445-2547

FOR SALE: UTILITY TRAILER W/TOPPER/TOOL BOX FROM A 3/4 TON PU. 793-2291

FOR SALE: 2005 DODGE DURANGO 792-9414

WANTED: 2 TALL BAR STOOLS W/BACKS/SWIVEL/BROWN LEATHER SEATS. 793-8100

FOR SALE: MICHAEL JACKSON & JACKSON FIVE VICTORY TOUR ALBUM, ADDITIONAL ALBUMS, VINTAGE SALT & PEPPER SHAKERS. 617-6949

FOR SALE: 2003 FORD F250 PU. PARKED AT LOT 37 AT FINER MOBILE HOME. 282-4923

FOR SALE OR FREE: QUEEN SIZE MATTRESS & BOX SPRINGS, 32X80 STORM DOOR. 617-8308

LOST: 6 MONTH OLD KITTEN IN THE AREA OF 21ST & MONROE. TORTE COLORING BLACK, BROWN AND ORANGE FUR. THE COLLAR IS TURQUOISE W/BLUE FLOWER. KITTEN’S NAME IS DORIS. PLEASE CALL: 316-640-7941 (GREAT BEND)

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT WEEK.

SO APPRECIATIVE FOR THE RAIN.