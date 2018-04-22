Sunday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yadier Molina hit a tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning and rookie reliever Jordan Hicks got Scooter Gennett to ground into a game-ending double play with the bases loaded, lifting the St. Louis Cardinals over the Cincinnati Reds 4-3. The Cardinals have won seven of eight, including six against the Reds. The Reds dropped their fourth straight, and second under interim manager Jim Riggleman, and fell to 3-17 this season.

DETROIT (AP) — Nicholas Castellanos homered and drove in three runs, and the Detroit Tigers routed the Kansas City Royals 12-4. The Tigers have won five of six. Detroit broke a 3-all tie with three runs in the fifth on a day when both starting pitchers were in almost constant trouble.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Native son Scott Frost receives a hero’s welcome at the Nebraska spring football game. Frost led the Cornhuskers for the traditional Tunnel Walk entrance. He received a standing ovation at the end of the game as he walked back through the tunnel. As a player Frost led the Huskers to a national championship in 1997. He said the sights and sounds of Memorial Stadium brought back special memories.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Alex Delton and Skylar Thompson were effective at quarterback in the Kansas State spring game on Saturday. Delton wound up 21 of 28 for 201 yards and three touchdowns, and ran six times for 34 yards. Thompson was 13 of 19 for 149 yards and a TD. The competition will be decided in the fall, most likely.

National Headlines

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Sean Manaea has tossed the first no-hitter of the major league season in leading the Oakland Athletics to a 3-0 shutout of the Boston Red Sox. The Bosox thought they broke up the gem when Andrew Benintendi slid past first baseman Matt Olson, but the umpires determined that the Boston outfielder ran wide of the bag to elude the tag. It’s the first no-hitter by an A’s hurler since Dallas Braden fired a perfect game eight years ago.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans are in the NBA’s Western Conference semifinals for the first time in a decade after Anthony Davis contributed 33 of his team playoff-record 47 points in the second half of a 131-123 victory against Portland. Jrue Holiday also had the hot hand as New Orleans completed its first-ever four-game sweep. Holiday capped his 41-point performance with an 18-foot pull-up jumper that gave the Pelicans a six-point lead with 40 seconds left.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning are the first Eastern Conference team to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Nikita Kucherov (KOO’-cheh-rahv) provided the eventual game-winning goal and Andre Vasilevskiy (va-sih-LEHV’-skee) stopped 26 shots in the Lightning’s 3-1 win over the Devils. Rookie Mikhail Sergachev put Tampa Bay ahead to stay with his first career playoff goal, beating Cory Schneider 8:07 into the first period. Kucherov doubled the Lightning’s lead with 7 ½ minutes remaining.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Kyle Busch pulled away on a restart in a two-lap overtime sprint to the finish and won his third consecutive NASCAR Cup race. He started 32nd but quickly worked his way into contention before outrunning Chase Elliott and teammate Denny Hamlin for his fifth career victory at Richmond Raceway. The victory is Busch’s 46th overall. Joey Logano won the first two stages before finishing fourth.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Zach Johnson and Andrew Landry will be co-leaders heading into the final round of the PGA’s Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio. Landry fired a 5-under 67 to make up one shot on Johnson, who birdied the par-5 18 to grab a share of the lead. Johnson won the event in 2008 and 2009, while Landry is seeking his first PGA victory.

Scoreboard

INTERLEAGUE

Final L-A Angels 4 San Francisco 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 9 Toronto 1

Final Detroit 12 Kansas City 4

Final Cleveland 4 Baltimore 0

Final Tampa Bay 10 Minnesota 1

Final Houston 10 Chi White Sox 1

Final Seattle 9 Texas 7

Final Oakland 3 Boston 0

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 4 Cincinnati 3

Final Philadelphia 6 Pittsburgh 2

Final Milwaukee 6 Miami 5

Final Atlanta 4 N-Y Mets 3

Final Colorado 5 Chi Cubs 2

Final Arizona 6 San Diego 2

Final L-A Dodgers 4 Washington 0

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Philadelphia 106 Miami 102

Final New Orleans 131 Portland 123

Final Minnesota 121 Houston 105

Final Utah 115 Oklahoma City 102

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final OT Washington 4 Columbus 3

Final Tampa Bay 3 New Jersey 1

Final Toronto 4 Boston 3