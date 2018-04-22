Purple outlasts White 31-28 in Spring Game

Fifteen different receivers caught a combined 44 passes – including six for touchdowns – as the Purple outlasted the White, 31-28, under rainy conditions and temperatures in the low 40s at Bill Snyder Family Stadium In Saturday’s Purple/White Spring Game

In quantity, K-State racked up a combined 515 yards – 293 from the Purple and 222 from the White – and saw four different players catch five or more passes for either side, including a game-high nine catches from Landry Weber, who split duties between the two squads. Chabastin Taylor nearly led the White team to a win, hauling in five catches for 118 yards, including two impressive touchdown grabs in the first half to give the White team a 21-14 halftime edge. On the Purple side, Adam Harter nabbed seven passes for 60 yards and a score and Zach Reuter caught five balls for 75 yards and a game-best two scores.

Both quarterbacks who are expected to battle for the starting job put up good numbers. Alex Delton – 21-of-28 for 201 yards – and Skylar Thompson – 15-of-22 for 204 yards – threw TD strikes for both sides and accounted for five of the six total TD passes thrown in the contest.

On defense, White team defensive back Brock Monty tallied 14 stops, including 11 solo tackles, to lead all players and was one of four players from the defensive secondary among the top four leading tacklers on either side as the offenses aired it out. Purple defensive back Wayne Jones logged the only interception of the afternoon, ending the White team’s opening drive of the second half prior to the game-tying scoring drive.

K-State, which returns 36 letterwinners and 14 starters from last year’s 8-5 squad, opens the 2018 campaign with the 10th-annual K-State Family Reunion against South Dakota on Saturday, September 1, in Bill Snyder Family Stadium.