Monday Weather

Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 46. East wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 43. North northwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Wednesday
A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 66.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 42.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.