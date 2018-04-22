Great Bend trying to be transparent about water billing process

After questions of high water bills from Great Bend residents reached Great Bend City Council members, City staff organized a presentation that outlines how they calculate water rates for customers.

After an account is set up at the Front Door, read or estimated meter readings will be made, a report is created, and then rates are determined by city ordinances for water and sewer.

Great Bend Public Works Director Charlie Suchy says his staff tries to be transparent about the whole process.

Charlie Suchy Audio

Water bills are due on the 28th day after the cycle, and a five percent late fee will be charged if the payment is late. A reminder or shut off notice is given if payment is not received in 28 days. If not made, then employees will go to the residence and ask for payment to be made or they will shut off the meter.

Great Bend City Clerk Shawna Schafer reminds all citizens that water is billed to the nearest 1,000 gallons used. City staff will typically read your meters to determine the charge, but if not they will estimate the bill.

Shawna Schafer Audio

If the meter was read, your bill have an “R” stated on it. If the rate was estimated, you bill will show an “E.” A meter audit report can help search for problems in the meter readings or to help identify leaks.

Sewer rates are calculated by a four-month average of November, December, January, and February and will stay the same the full year.

City staff wants to remind citizens that are concerned with high bills to remember the 15 percent water rate increase that went into effect last October, voted on by the City Council, to help offset the $6 million waterline replacement project. A 10 percent jump in water rates was passed in August of 2015 and Great Bend citizens saw a 15 percent increase in sewer rates in October of 2014.