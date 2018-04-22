by: Donna Krug – Family & Consumer Science Agent and District Director for the Cottonwood Extension District – Great Bend Office

Growing up in the small town of Washington, Kansas, I was unaware of what the word diversity meant.

I was always interested in learning about the culture of people from all around our world. Our family hosted an International exchange student from Switzerland and I developed pen-pal relationships with four people from other states and countries.

Fast forward thirty-seven years ago when my husband and I, along with our baby girl, moved to Great Bend. I wish I had pictures of the downtown area and 10th street businesses at that time. It would be a huge reminder of how our community has changed. We now have a growing number of Spanish speakers who call Great Bend home.

Through the years I have found Spanish speakers to be delightful, family oriented folks. When I accepted an invitation to share nutrition information with the Migrant Parent Program, I felt as if I gained thirty new friends. They were like sponges, wanting to learn how to prepare healthy food for their families. The non-English speakers who are earning their diploma from the Barton County Academy are also very special friends.

I have invited two Great Bend residents to share their story at a program I am calling, “Bridging the Cultural Gap”. Gloria Bogan and Mario Espino will be sharing their story at a free educational program set for Friday, April 27, at 1 p.m. at the Great Bend Senior Center. I’m planning to ask Gloria and Mario the same questions and have them help us to understand their culture. It is a chance to bridge the cultural gap that some may see in our community.

Let’s get to know more about our friends; their families, their customs, and traditions. Plan to join us next Friday at the Great Bend Senior Center. Everyone is welcome!