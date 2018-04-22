Barton tennis places third at regionals to earn national berth

The Barton Community College men’s tennis team finished 3rd in the Region VI Championships held Friday in Arkansas City. The No. 21 ranked Cougars scored 12 points completing the day’s action, placing behind 8th ranked host Cowley College’s 20 points and Region VI Champion 3rd ranked Seward County Community College’s 25 points.

The Cougars were bounced to the third place matches taking first round losses from a host of nationally ranked players from both the Cowley and Seward County’s squads.

Paired against Hesston College in the third place matches, the Cougars took eight of the nine to earn the national tournament berth.