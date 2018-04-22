Barton track and field teams with six golds

bartonsports.com – The nationally ranked Barton Community College track and field teams competed this weekend at the 49th annual John Jacobs Invitational hosted by the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma.

Concluding the two-day competition on a rainy day, the Cougar men captured five titles with the Lady Cougars coming away with one as the team added three more national qualifiers to its list.

All three of the Cougar additions punching their national tickets came on a beautiful Friday evening with the men’s Tallan James clocking a personal best 4:01.18 for the 1500m berth, sophomore Mirena Goncalves making her 2018 debut with a 18:54.42 time to earn a national 5000m berth, and Kameliah Style leading two personal bests in the hammer throw in exceeding her best mark by over three meters for a ninth place and national qualifying mark of 44.96m (147-6). Alexis James didn’t hit the national standard but did reset her best with a 42.06m (138-0) mark to place tenth.

On Friday the Cougar men also got the first of their four titles as Sanjae Lawrence took the shot put title with a season best 18.09m (59-4.25) mark, second best behind his own school record of 18.30m, while freshman Kevin Nedrick took fourth with a personal best 17.32m (56-10). The Florida State University signee also won Saturday’s discus throw with a 49.87m (163-7) spin of the disc with Nedrick placing third at 48.11m (157-10).

Mahendra McWhite won the lone Lady Cougar gold clocking a 100m hurdle 13.80 time for a new personal best and the third top time in the NJCAA this season.

The Cougars dominated multiple races on the rain soaked Saturday track, the first coming in the 100m dash in a 1-2-3-5 Barton finish. Christian Lyon led the way with a champion’s 10.49 as Terence Ware tied his personal best with a 10.52 for the photo finish runner-up. Samson Colebrooke took third at 10.60 while Demetri Keaton’s 10.71 was good for fifth.

Kenroy Williams led a 1-3-4-7-9 Barton placing in the 400m hurdles with a winning time of 52.48. Marquise Hill’s 53.19 finished just ahead of Michale Reyes’ 53.77 for third place while Brandon Felix took seventh in 55.28 and Stephon Torrence’s 56.51 placed ninth.

The last Barton champion of the weekend came on the last race as the men’s 4x400m relay of Adriano Gumbs, Hilton McClain, Jr., Travis Hugg, and Williams won the title in 3:13.33.