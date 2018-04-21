Sunday Weather

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tuesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 68.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 72.