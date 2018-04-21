Sheriff: Missing Kansas teen found following injury crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities have found a missing Kansas teen reported missing after he was involved in an injury accident.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Department, Just before 7a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to an injury accident in the 7200 Block of SW Wanamaker Road, according to a media release.

The 16-year-old driver Mark Lexow was last seen wearing an air-cast on one of his legs and black shorts.

Due to the extent of the accident, family was concerned for his health and safety. Just before 1p.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office reported they found Lexow and he was transported for treatment at a local hospital.

The sheriff did not released any additional details on the accident.