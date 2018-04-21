School board confident in selection for next Larned superintendent

After a selection process narrowed the search to three candidates, USD 495 Fort Larned feels confident in their superintendent choice. Bryce Wachs was chosen as the replacement to Joe Sample, after Sample submitted his resignation after one year in the position.

USD 495 Board of Education President Jenny Manry says Wachs comes from Concordia, where he has served as the principal at the high school for the past four years.

Jenny Manry Audio

Wachs spent 10 years with the Concordia school district, starting as a physical education teacher.

The Larned school district was familiar with the process of selecting the three finalists by the Kansas Association of School Boards.

Jenny Manry Audio

The other two finalists included current Larned High School Principal Troy Langdon and Casey Robinson from the Freemont County School District in Wyoming.