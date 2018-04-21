Saturday Sports Headlines

DETROIT (AP) — Niko Goodrum dropped Jon Jay’s grounder and then threw high to first base, allowing the tiebreaking run to score in the top of the ninth as the Kansas City Royals rallied for a 3-2 win over Detroit in the second game of a doubleheader, snapping their nine-game losing streak. The Tigers won the opener 3-2 on a 10th-inning solo homer by JaCoby Jones.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Michael Wacha kept up his strong pitching against Cincinnati, Yadier Molina hit two-run double in the first inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals won 4-2 to spoil Jim Riggleman’s debut as Reds interim manager. Riggleman replaced Bryan Price, who was fired Thursday after Cincinnati lost 15 of its first 18 games. Wacha gave up one run and six hits in 6 2/3 innings to improve to 10-1 in his career against the Reds.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Johnny Russell had his first career MLS hat trick and Sporting Kansas City routed the nine-man Vancouver Whitecaps 6-0 for the largest margin of victory in Children’s Mercy Park history. Kansas City (5-1-2) is undefeated in its last seven matches _ with five victories.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas center Udoka Azubuike is declaring for the NBA draft. He is not hiring an agent, leaving open the possibility of returning for his junior season. The 7-foot, 280-pound post player missed most of his freshman season with a wrist injury, but was often dominant in helping the Jayhawks to the Final Four this past year. He averaged 13 points and seven rebounds while shooting 77 percent from the field, the second-best mark in NCAA history.

National Headlines

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Former Ohio State football coach Earle Bruce has died at his home in central Ohio. The College Football Hall of Fame member was 87. Bruce succeeded Woody Hayes after the longtime Buckeyes coach was fired for punching an opposing player in the 1978 Gator Bowl. Bruce had an 81-26-1 record. He won or shared four Big Ten titles during his time as coach from 1979 to 1987.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers have taken a two-games-to one lead in their first-round series against Cleveland. Indiana bounced back from a 17-point halftime deficit to beat the visiting Cavaliers 92-90. Bojan Bogdanovic (BOY’-ahn bahg-DAH’-noh-vich) led the Pacers with 30 points.

CHICAGO (AP) — The White Sox are waiting to see how Danny Farquhar is feeling, a day after he passed out in the dugout during a home game against Houston. The 31-year-old reliever fell ill after recording the last two outs of the sixth inning. He was treated by team medical personnel and on-site EMTs. The White Sox say he regained consciousness before he was taken to a hospital by ambulance for further testing.

PHOENIX (AP) — The San Diego Padres are still the only team in the big leagues to have never thrown a no-hitter, but they came close last night. Tyson Ross lost his chance to make history with two outs in the eighth inning, when rookie center fielder Franchy Cordero appeared to misjudge a ball. The Padres settled for a 4-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bartolo Colon tries for his first win as a Texas Ranger tonight at home against Seattle. It will be his first start since he took a perfect game into the eighth inning last Sunday night at Houston. Colon is winless in two starts and two relief appearances for Texas, with a 1.45 ERA. The popular righty, who turns 45 in just over a month, has earned wins with 10 different teams during his career.

Scoreboard

INTERLEAGUE

Final San Francisco 8 L-A Angels 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Detroit 3 Kansas City 2, 10 Innings

Final Toronto 8 N-Y Yankees 5

Final Baltimore 3 Cleveland 1

Final Tampa Bay 8 Minnesota 7, 10 Innings

Final Kansas City 3 Detroit 2

Final Seattle 6 Texas 2

Final Houston 10 Chi White Sox 0

Final Boston 7 Oakland 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 2 Pittsburgh 1

Final N-Y Mets 5 Atlanta 3, 12 Innings

Final Milwaukee 8 Miami 0

Final St. Louis 4 Cincinnati 2

Final Chi Cubs 16 Colorado 5

Final San Diego 4 Arizona 1

Final Washington 5 L-A Dodgers 2

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Indiana 92 Cleveland 90

Final Washington 122 Toronto 103

Final Milwaukee 116 Boston 92

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Philadelphia 4 Pittsburgh 2

Final Winnipeg 5 Minnesota 0

Final Colorado 2 Nashville 1