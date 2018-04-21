Police: Kan. officer targeted in attempted ambush attack

SEDGWICK COUNTY ‑A Wichita Police Department officer on Wednesday while working off duty as security at the East Regal Cinemas was likely the intended target of an ambush style attack.

Just before 11p.m. at 11611 East 13th Street North, an officer was conducting security related duties and was located in the parking lot inside a security vehicle, according to officer Paul Cruz.

A suspect driving a dark colored Suburban or Tahoe, drove onto an unpaved embankment with the vehicle headlights off.

The suspect positioned behind the officer’s vehicle and fires four to six shots from an unknown caliber firearm towards the officer who was not hit. The suspect continued south on the shoulder of K-96 and left the area.

This investigation is still ongoing.

If anyone has information, please call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111. If your tip leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,500