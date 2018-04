The Great Bend Panthers split their double header with the Colby Eagles Friday at the Great Bend Sports Complex.

Colby won game one 6-4 before the Panthers bounced back to beat the Eagles 7-2 in game two.

With the split, Great Bend is now 5-7 on the season while Colby is 7-3.

The Panthers return to action Tuesday with a double header at Hays against the Indians at 4 p.m. The twin bill will be broadcast on B104.3 the Point starting at 3:45 with the pre-game show.