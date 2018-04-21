Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

Monday, April 23, 2018 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the Monday, April 16, 2018, Regular Meeting.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law enforcement, should be shut off.

II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time.

-There is no Old Business at this time.

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

B. PROCLAMATION 2018-08: Central Plains High School Basketball, Boys and Girls 2A State Champions:

-The Central Plains High School (CPHS) Boys and Girls are the 2018 2A Basketball State Champions. The proposed Proclamation acknowledges that historic achievement and recognizes the student athletes, managers and videographer, along with the coaching staff, for their commitment to excellence. It also declared April 23, 2018, as Central Plains High School Basketball State Champions Day. Coach Pat Stiles, CPHS Athletic Director, will provide details.

C. EMPLOYEE RECOGNITION AWARD: Patty Reynolds, Health Department:

-The Employee Relations Committee (ERC) recommends outstanding individuals

for the “Employees Recognition Award”. At this time, the Commission will be

asked to recognize Patty Reynolds, Front Office Interpreter / Receptionist Clerk,

Health Department. Ms. Reynolds was nominated by Stacy Johnson, Nurse. Her

nomination includes her ability to set the culture for the Health Department with

her smile and professional manner. Diana Watson, ERC Secretary, will join the

Commission in presenting the award.

D. CENTRAL KANSAS COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS: Fiscal Year 2019 Comprehensive

Plan Submission:

-The Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) requires submission of a

Comprehensive Plan (grant application) each year. These documents require

the review and approval of the Barton County Commissioners, as the

Administrative County for the District to which the plan pertains. This

comprehensive plan justifies the funding request of $504,232.72 for FY 2019.

Amy Boxberger, CKCC Director, will provide details.

E. CENTRAL KANSAS COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS: Behavioral Health Grant:

-Central Kansas Community Corrections is applying for $23,170.89 for a

Behavioral Health Grant from the Kansas Department of Corrections. The

agency is requesting these funds to fill the vacant position of an Intensive

Supervision Officer / Cognitive Behavioral Facilitator. Ms. Boxberger will provide

details.

F. JUVENILE SERVICES: Fiscal Year 2019 Budget Request:

-The Juvenile Services Department is requesting approval of the 2019 fiscal

budget as prepared by Director Marissa Woodmansee. The budget has been

prepared based on figures provided to this Department by the Kansas

Department of Corrections, Juvenile Services. That budget requests $635,847.82,

with $33,157.82 of that amount for Prevention and $602,690.00 for Graduated

Sanctions. Ms. Woodmansee will provide details.

G. BOARD APPOINTMENT: Barton County Planning Commission:

-The County has sought applicants for the Barton County Planning Commission.

The focus of the Planning Commission is to plan for the proper growth and

development of Barton County through the enactment of planning and zoning

laws for the protection of the public health, safety and welfare. Although all

applicants must reside in Barton County, the majority of members must be from

the unincorporated area. Judy Goreham, Environmental Manager, will provide

details.

H. GOLDEN BELT VETERANS MEMORIAL PROJECT: Purchase of a Stone Tablet:

-The Barton County Memorial Parks Advisory Board spoke to the Commission

reference the need to purchase a third stone tablet for names for the Golden

Belt Veterans Memorial project. Chet Cale, Sculptor, provide a quote for the

stone and base at a cost of $23,024.00. There are funds available in the

Stewardship Fund for this planned purchase. Engravings are sold at the cost of

$45.00 per line to provide the funding for this project. Darren Williams, County

Works Director, will provide details.

I. SHERIFF’S OFFICE: Replacement of Shingled Roof:

Following several hail storms in 2017, Barton County requested that EMC

Insurance, the County’s insurance carrier, inspect the roofs of County buildings

for damage. The Sheriff’s Office roof was identified as having been damaged.

Bids were received for the replacement of the shingled portion of the roof. Lyle

Bryant Construction providing the lowest bid of $11,650.00. Phil Hathcock,

County Administrator, will discuss details.

J. COMPUTER INFORMATION CONCEPTS: Annual Peopleware Agreement:

-In 2013, the County purchased a commercial software package from

Computer Information Concepts, Inc. (CIC). Highly summarized, the software

includes tax administration, budgetary / fund accounting, indexing / imaging,

payroll / personnel and time / attendance. The Commission will now be asked

to consider approval of the Annual Peopleware Agreement that details

responsibilities for the soft- and hard-ware, including response time. Mr.

Hathcock will provide details.

IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following

items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS:

-Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the

authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any

documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other

documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take

place throughout the day.

-The Barton County Local Emergency Planning Committee will have a meeting,

Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. at the Barton County Courthouse,

Conference Room, 1400 Main Street, Great Bend. It is anticipated that County

officials may attend.

-The Commission will attend the Kansas County Commissioners Association

Meeting in Wichita, Kansas, May 1 – 3, 2018. As a result, the next meeting of the

County Commission will be 9:00 a.m., May 7, 2018.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

APRIL 23, 2018

10:00 a.m. or close of the Agenda Meeting – Department Head Meeting with

the Commissioners. Department Head meetings are held in the Courthouse

Conference Room, Room 101. After the Department Head meeting is closed,

the Commission will return to their Chambers.

11:00 a.m. – Continued Study of the Rabies Resolution – Shelly Schneider, Health

Director

11:15 a.m. – Revisions to the Employee Relations Committee Bylaws – Diana

Watson, ERC Secretary

11:30 a.m. – Program Update – Cottonwood Extension District

11:45 a.m. or following the Close of the Agenda Meeting – Phil Hathcock,

County Administrator, and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Members of the

Juvenile Services Department are scheduled for April 26, 2018.

V. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial

consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular

business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments

related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, May 7, 2018.

VI. ADJOURN.