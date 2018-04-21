Barton sweeps Cloud….. Butler next

bartonsports.com – Salvaging Thursday doubleheader with the split, the 17th ranked Barton Community College baseball team went back to work Friday in Concordia scoring twenty-two runs in pinning a sweep on host Cloud County Community College.

The Cougars plated a pair of four-run innings to win the opener 9-3 then scored in five straight innings to end the nightcap in a run ruled shortened 13-2 victory.

The sweep secured Barton’s seventh straight 3-1 series victory keeping the first place Cougars three games ahead in the conference standings at 21-7 and 38-10 while Cloud County sees their bid to host a first round game hampered in slipping to 15-13 and 25-21.

The Cougars will have the next few days away from the diamond before preparing for the final conference series of the season against second place Butler Community College (18-10, 30-15). The series will begin Thursday with a 1:00 p.m. first pitch doubleheader in El Dorado with the back end of the series played Saturday at Lawson-Biggs Field in the regular season finale.